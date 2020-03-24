E-Ciggs and Headphones Stolen

Police are looking for a group of juveniles in connection to a case of stolen e-cigarettes taken from a Salina convenience store Tuesday morning.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 5:20am, a group of three males walked into Rod’s #8 Travel Center, 2140 W. Crawford and began acting in a disruptive manner and making a scene.

Staff told officers the group left the store but one stayed outside. Video shows when the clerk went to the back office, the white teen pulled a hoodie over his head and ran into the store, grabbing four packs of earbuds and an entire container of Juul e-cigarettes.

Police say he drove off in a white pickup truck.

Loss is listed at just under $800.