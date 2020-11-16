Salina, KS

Duo From Neb. Arrested For Drug, Thefts in Hedville

Jeremy BohnNovember 16, 2020

A Neb. man and woman are under arrest after law enforcement catch them stealing property in the Saline County community of Hedville.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that deputies were sent to 145 W. Pennsylvania St., Hedville, for the report of subjects stealing a set of car rims at 8:08 a.m. Sunday. The witness described the vehicle as a gray truck.

Deputies found a truck matching the description at a gas station near Hedville, 2124 N. Hedville Rd. Inside of the truck were Dennis Murray, 38, Neb., and Amber Jacobsen, 35, Neb.

Deputies then discovered that the vehicle that Murray and Jacobsen were driving is a 2007 Chevy Silverado that belongs to H.G. Auto Inc., South Sioux City, Neb. The truck was taken by the duo on Saturday for a test drive but never returned. Methamphetamine was also found in the vehicle.

Both were arrested. Murray is charged with possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended and attempted theft. Meanwhile, Jacobsen is charged with possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine and driving while suspended.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

