Duo Arrested in Salina Hotel Burglary

Jeremy BohnDecember 29, 2020

A Salina man is caught in the act of a hotel burglary by authorities and arrested. Meanwhile, a Wichita woman who was with him is also arrested.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that SPD was sent to the Ambassador Hotel, 1616 W. Crawford for a burglary in progress at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Officers located a gold 1999 GMC Sierra backed in to a stall on the north side of the building. That vehicle had been on officers’ radar due to its connection to other theft cases in Salina.

Police made contact with 42-year-old Maranda Fields, Wichita, who was alseep in the truck. They had also located a window to the hotel that was shattered.

While talking to Fields, Nicholas Coleman, 26, Salina, appeared inside the hotel allegedly carrying multiple stolen items belonging to the hotel. He then ran back inside of the building, failing to comply with officers’ orders before he was eventually found and arrested.

Coleman was found to be in possession of $96 worth property belonging to the hotel including two extension cords, two dryer belts and three other miscellaneous cords.

Both Fields and Coleman are facing charges related to the incident. Fields is charged with trespassing, while Coleman is charged with burglary, felony criminal damage to property, felony interference with law enforcement, three counts of theft and battery on a law enforcement officer.

The window that Coleman allegedly broke is valued at $1,000.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

