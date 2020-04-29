Duo Arrested After Breaking in to Vehicle

Two area men are under arrest after a citizen witnessed them acting suspiciously around a parked vehicle.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that authorities received a call from an eye-witness who reported seeing a vehicle drop someone off in the 2600 block of N. Ohio St.–across from the Webster Conference Center–and the person immediately jumping a fence at 3:27 a.m. Wednesday. The eye-witness then saw that person acting suspicious around a parked vehicle.

The suspect vehicle then returned, and the duo left. However, at 3:32 a.m., Sheriff’s deputies caught up with the suspect vehicle at milepost 252 on Interstate-70, near the 9th Street exit.

A search of the suspect vehicle located property that was stolen out of the vehicle that was allegedly broken in to across from the Webster Conference Center. Most of the stolen items were miscellaneous hand tools.

Deputies arrested 19-year-old Carson Burr, Salina and 38-year-old William Farley, Abilene. The duo are both facing burglary and trespassing charges.