Salina Police are investigating the theft of a trailer from a work site.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between 5pm on July 27 and 7am Monday, someone hooked up a black, dump trailer and drove away from the 700 block of Faith Drive.

Police say a construction crew was using it to haul refuse from the job. It’s valued at $7,000.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from around the neighborhood and do have one possible suspect.