DUI in Stolen KU SUV

The driver of a stolen Jayhawks’ Athletics vehicle was arrested in Salina after a high speed pursuit.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 42-year-old Sarah Howe was taken into custody on Friday evening after officers were called to a motel to check on two people who didn’t pay for their room and departed from the property through the window at the Best Western Plus at 745 W. Schilling.

A vehicle description led officers to locate a black, 2019 Ford Expedition that was reported stolen from the KU campus in Lawrence.

Salina Police attempted to make a traffic stop in the 700 block of W. Schilling but the woman drove over a landscaping island and sped away eastbound on Schilling. Police say Howe reached speeds of over 75mph before hitting a curb as she attempted a turn at the intersection of Schilling and Ohio.

The woman from Oregon is now facing charges for DUI, possession of stolen property, flee and elude plus possession of opiates. Police say the second person who jumped out the window at the motel was not located and was not a passenger in the SUV.