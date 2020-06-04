Salina, KS

Now: 85 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 96 ° | Lo: 70 °

DUI, Failure to Yield

KSAL StaffJune 4, 2020

A woman from Minneapolis was cited for DUI and failure to yield after a two car crash caused an injury to another driver on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan 35-year-old Mindi Carlson was driving a 2018 GMC Sierra pickup truck eastbound on Water Well Road and failed to yield to a northbound car on Old 81 Highway.

Deputies say Carlson’s truck was hit in the intersection by a 2004 Chevy Malibu driven by 21-year-old Christian Rodriguez. After the collision he told EMS he was experiencing neck pain and was transported to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

DUI, Failure to Yield

A woman from Minneapolis was cited for DUI and failure to yield after a two car crash caused an inju...

June 4, 2020 Comments

Woman Injured in Hit and Run

Kansas News

June 4, 2020

Nebraska Man Killed in Kansas Crash

Kansas News

June 4, 2020

Large Disturbance at Kansas Prison

Top News

June 4, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

DUI, Failure to Yield
June 4, 2020Comments
Woman Injured in Hit and ...
June 4, 2020Comments
Nebraska Man Killed in Ka...
June 4, 2020Comments
Salina Man Hurt in Crash ...
June 3, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH