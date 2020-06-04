DUI, Failure to Yield

A woman from Minneapolis was cited for DUI and failure to yield after a two car crash caused an injury to another driver on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan 35-year-old Mindi Carlson was driving a 2018 GMC Sierra pickup truck eastbound on Water Well Road and failed to yield to a northbound car on Old 81 Highway.

Deputies say Carlson’s truck was hit in the intersection by a 2004 Chevy Malibu driven by 21-year-old Christian Rodriguez. After the collision he told EMS he was experiencing neck pain and was transported to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.