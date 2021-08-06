Salina, KS

DUI Charges after Car Goes Airborne

KSAL StaffAugust 6, 2021

A Salina man’s car goes airborne before grinding into the grass near the Assaria exit on Thursday afternoon.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 45-year-old Matthew Griffin was transported to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for a gash on his head.

He was then arrested for DUI, open container and driving without a license after his 2019 Ford Fusion left the roadway and crashed.

Deputies say Griffin was driving northbound on I-135 at a high rate of speed and attempted to exit at Assaria. The Ford veered to the left, hitting the guardrail at the top of the ramp and vaulted over Highway 4 before sliding to a stop on the other side.

The crash occurred around 3:30pm. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Photo Courtesy Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office – shows tracks leading up to top of the overpass.

