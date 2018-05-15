Drum Safari to Kickoff Library Summer

Kansas City-based Drum Safari will bring their mix of rhythm and education to Oakdale Park to help Salina Public Library kickoff its children’s summer programming at 6:30 p.m. May 24. Drum Safari will explore the fascinating world of S.T.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math). Discover amazing facts about our planet, drum and dance along to rhythms from around the world.

Brandon and Teryn Draper met while studying percussion in college. Teryn is a first grade teacher and Brandon is on the music faculty at the University of Kansas, in addition to performing throughout the U.S. The couple worked with renown music therapist, children’s performer and drum circle guru “Bongo” Barry Bernstein, while developing their Drum Safari concept that began during their days in the Sandia Mountains of New Mexico. Unexpectedly, Bernstein passed away in 2009 leaving a void in the children’s entertainment/education world. The Drapers joined forces with Jeni and Jim Cosgrove with Hiccup Booking and began bringing their own brand of rhythm-based edu-tainment to kids throughout the middle U.S.

Summer at the Library will include children’s performers, like Drum Safari; storytimes; art and discovery programs; math, reading and technology classes; and family movies. The library is calling on the community to demonstrate the value of reading by helping to reach the goal of 25,000 books read. Each book read this summer, from May 21 to July 20, can be logged toward the goal.

Find out more about Summer at the Library, by calling (785) 825-4624, go online to www.salinapubliclibrary.org/summer or stop by the library, 301 W. Elm.