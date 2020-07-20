Drugstore Sit-In Topic of Eisenhower Event

A virtual program at the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum will focus on a Kansas drugstore sit-in that happened during the civil rights movement in 1958.

According to the organization, “The Dockum Drugstore Sit-In“ will be presented by guest speaker Prisca Barnes with Humanities Kansas.

In July 1958, Black students gathered at downtown Wichita’s Dockum Drugstore to stage a peaceful protest against the unequal practice of segregation. Tired of being denied access to the city’s movie theaters and restaurants, students took action and turned their attention to the lunch counter at the popular drugstore.

What happened during the three-week sit-in? What caused it to end? And why was its importance recognized by so few at the time? This presentation discusses the details of the sit-in, explores how these protests helped transform the struggle for racial equality in America, and considers contemporary non-violent protests.

Barnes is the founder of Storytime Village, a nonprofit that promotes reading among low-income children.

The virtual event will be presented as a lunch and learn this Thursday at noon central time. The virtual program will begin right at noon, so please sign in 10 minutes early.

