Drugs, Gun Equal 10 Years in Federal Prison

Todd PittengerApril 16, 2018

Drugs in his possession and a gun under his pillow land a Salina man a 10 year federal prison sentence.

According to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister’s Office, 29-year-old Michael Carter of Salina pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

In his plea, Carter admitted that on May 30th, 2017, investigators who searched his residence found 80 grams of 99 percent pure methamphetamine and a pistol under the pillow on his bed. The pistol was a Taurus 9 mm.

McAllister commended the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Assistant U.S. Attorney Greg Hough for their work on the case.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

