Drug Take Back a Success

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office took part in the National Drug Take Back Day over the weekend – gathering over 200 pounds in expired prescription drugs.

According to Lt. Sean Kochanowski, deputies were stationed at four locations around Salina and collected 222.6 pounds of leftover medications. The program is an effort to collect and safely dispose the drugs to prevent accidental or intentional misuse.

Since the Drug Take-Back Day program began in 2010, more than 88 tons of unwanted medications have been collected and destroyed in Kansas alone.