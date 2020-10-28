Drug Store Sit-In Discussion Next Week

A discussion of a 1950s sit-in in Wichita will be hosted by the Smoky Hill Museum next week.

The museum says that the discussion is a free Zoom presentation on Thursday, Nov. 5 led by Prisca Barnes. She’ll lead a presentation of the 1958 Wichita Dockum Drugstore sit-in, in protest of the city’s practice of segregation. The presentation will delve in to what happened, how it ended and how these protests helped transformed racial equality.

Barnes is the founder of Storytime Village, a nonprofit promoting reading among low-income children.

The virtual event started at 5:30 p.m., Nov. 5. In order to register, send your email to [email protected]

