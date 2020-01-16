Drug, Speeding Charges

A high speed chase that began in Salina, ends on I-70 with a drug related arrest of a Salina man.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an officer on patrol attempted to make a traffic stop in the 800 block of University Place just after 1am Thursday.

Police say the driver, 41-year-old Eric Goldberg did not stop but instead sped up, leading officers on a chase that wound through north Salina at speeds of 65mph and then onto I-70 at over 90mph.

Goldberg pulled over a short time later near the Halstead Exit and was taken into custody.

Officers found narcotics and drug paraphernalia in his Pontiac Grand Prix. A 38-year-old male passenger was not arrested after police determined he was not a willing participant in the chase.

Goldberg is now facing charges that could include flee and elude, kidnapping, speeding and drug possession. The police officer initiated the contact after Goldberg allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign in the 100 block of S. 11th and did not use his blinker.