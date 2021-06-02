Drug Arrest on I-70

A speed stop on the interstate leads to the arrest of a New Jersey man on drug charges.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy on patrol clocked a vehicle speeding at 91-mph in the eastbound lanes on I-70 near the 9th Street exit. Julian S. Whaling, 20 of Swedesboro, NJ was taken into custody on numerous drug charges after a deputy detected the smell of marijuana in the his 2007 Lexus ES 350.

Authorities confiscated about 1/4 pound of pot, plus other marijuana products that were found throughout the car.

Deputies also discovered just over $10,000 in cash that was stacked in a couple of backpacks and a plastic bag.

Whaling is now facing charges that could include drug possession with intent to distribute.