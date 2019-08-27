Drowsy Driver Update

Authorities have identified the driver of a pickup who fell asleep at the wheel and rolled to a stop near a railroad track.

The Saline County Sheriff’s office says 18-year-old Alec Sappington of Gymon, Oklahoma was eastbound on I-70 Monday morning and fell asleep just after 6am.

His 2007 GMC pickup went through a guard rail and then traveled down the embankment, coming to rest just inches from a railroad track.

Sappington was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center with minor injuries to his face. The GMC suffered damage to the undercarriage and front end.

The accident occurred Monday at 6:09am on Interstate-70 near Reece Road at milepost #242