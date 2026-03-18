Drone Summit to Connect First Responders / Experts

Drone use by first responders and public safety officials is an evolving and rapidly growing need in disaster response and event monitoring. Kansas State University Salina is home to experts in uncrewed aircraft systems, or UAS, who provide drone training for public safety organizations.

K-State Salina’s Public Safety UAS Summit on April 22 will connect law enforcement, fire and emergency management agencies that use UAS technology with other drone experts for a day of UAS education, networking and hands-on drone exploration. Register for the summit by April 8 .

Summit topics will include using drones as first responders and for large-event response. Attendees will see presentations from veteran UAS operators in public safety, UAS vendors and the Federal Aviation Administration, or FAA.

Workshop sessions and presenters include:

A Federal Aviation Administration discussion on UAS operations, including questions about Part 107, beyond visual line-of-sight operations, emergency waivers, future regulations and more. Presenting this topic is Karen Miller, FAA aviation safety technician, and Rick Stevens, FAA team program manager.

A conversation about large-event response with UAS will be led by deputies Adam Luke and Mike Wittrock of the Story County, Iowa, Sheriff’s Office. The discussion will focus on their department’s successes, challenges and advice from using drones at large events.

A dialogue about using drones as first responders will be presented by Captain Curtis Weber from the Lenexa Police Department. The presentation will discuss why many cities around the country are further implementing drone technology into their capabilities.

A presentation about drone response in an active shooter situation will be led by Deputy Jason Grubbs with the Story County, Iowa, Sheriff’s Office. Attendees can learn firsthand how UAS can enhance public safety operations during emergencies.

Participants will also have the opportunity to attend vendor demonstrations from companies such as Unmanned Vehicle Technologies, or UVT , Motorola Solutions , BRINC and SkySafe . These companies will offer hands-on demonstrations displaying the newest drone offerings.