Salina, KS

Now: 88 °

Currently: Fair and Breezy

Hi: 90 ° | Lo: 68 °

Driver Suffers Seizure, SUV Hits House

KSAL StaffJune 22, 2021

A Salina man’s medical issue, causes him to lose control of his SUV and hit a house.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the 40-year-old man likely had a seizure while he was driving east on Key Avenue around 9:30pm on Monday, setting off a chain reaction.

Police say the 2014 Dodge Journey left the street and hit a railroad tie and then the house at 2621 E. Key. The vehicle also hit a trailer – which then slammed into another house at 2627 E. Key.

The man was checked out by EMS at the scene and released. He told officers he had no recollection of the accident.

The SUV had major damage to the front end and was towed from the yard. No one was injured.

Damage estimates to the homes and surrounding property was not available.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Driver Suffers Seizure, SUV Hits Ho...

A Salina man's medical issue, causes him to lose control of his SUV and hit a house. Police Capta...

June 22, 2021 Comments

Willie Nelson Coming to Salina

Top News

June 22, 2021

Officer Recovering after Shooting

Kansas News

June 22, 2021

Authorities Conduct Human Trafficki...

Kansas News

June 22, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Driver Suffers Seizure, S...
June 22, 2021Comments
Officer Recovering after ...
June 22, 2021Comments
Authorities Conduct Human...
June 22, 2021Comments
Augusta Man Indicted for ...
June 22, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices