Driver Suffers Seizure, SUV Hits House

A Salina man’s medical issue, causes him to lose control of his SUV and hit a house.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the 40-year-old man likely had a seizure while he was driving east on Key Avenue around 9:30pm on Monday, setting off a chain reaction.

Police say the 2014 Dodge Journey left the street and hit a railroad tie and then the house at 2621 E. Key. The vehicle also hit a trailer – which then slammed into another house at 2627 E. Key.

The man was checked out by EMS at the scene and released. He told officers he had no recollection of the accident.

The SUV had major damage to the front end and was towed from the yard. No one was injured.

Damage estimates to the homes and surrounding property was not available.