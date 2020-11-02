Salina, KS

Driver Suffers Minor Injuries in Hit & Run Crash

Jeremy BohnNovember 2, 2020

Law enforcement in Salina are in search of the driver of a vehicle that was involved in a hit and run crash on Saturday afternoon.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester says that a smaller red 2-door passenger car struck a 2000 Harley Davidson motorcycle and didn’t stop on Saturday at 4:20 p.m.

Both vehicles were traveling west on Bishop when the motorcycle went to turn in to a driveway. The red car from behind went to pass the motorcycle on the left side, however, crashed in to it and continued driving westbound on Bishop.

The driver of the bike, 71-year-old James Dougherty, Salina, was ejected from the motorcycle during the crash. He suffered some scrapes to his left arm and leg, but refused treatment.

Meanwhile, his motorcycle suffered some front-end damage as well.

Police continue to investigate.

