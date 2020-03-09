Driver Passed Out at RR Crossing

A man who fell asleep at the wheel of his car while stopped at a railroad crossing was taken into custody for DUI Sunday morning.

Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that around 8:30am, 30-year-old Terrius Jones of Wichita was allegedly passed out in his 2000 Mercury Sable at the intersection of North 9th and North Street near the railroad track.

Police say a driver behind Jones’ car walked up to check on him when he did not proceed over the track after the crossing was clear.

Police found a small amount of methamphetamine and a meth pipe inside the vehicle.

Jones is now facing charges that could include DUI, possession of an opiate and drug paraphernalia.