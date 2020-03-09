Salina, KS

Now: 38 °

Currently: Overcast and Breezy

Hi: 55 ° | Lo: 30 °

Driver Passed Out at RR Crossing

KSAL StaffMarch 9, 2020

A man who fell asleep at the wheel of his car while stopped at a railroad crossing was taken into custody for DUI Sunday morning.

Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that around 8:30am, 30-year-old Terrius Jones of Wichita was allegedly passed out in his 2000 Mercury Sable at the intersection of North 9th and North Street near the railroad track.

Police say a driver behind Jones’ car walked up to check on him when he did not proceed over the track after the crossing was clear.

Police found a small amount of methamphetamine and a meth pipe inside the vehicle.

Jones is now facing charges that could include DUI, possession of an opiate and drug paraphernalia.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Driver Passed Out at RR Crossing

A man who fell asleep at the wheel of his car while stopped at a railroad crossing was taken into cu...

March 9, 2020 Comments

Salina Chase Ends in McPherson Co.

Kansas News

March 9, 2020

Tilt Trailer Stolen

Kansas News

March 9, 2020

Two Most Wanted Arrests

Top News

March 9, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Driver Passed Out at RR C...
March 9, 2020Comments
Salina Chase Ends in McPh...
March 9, 2020Comments
Tilt Trailer Stolen
March 9, 2020Comments
Salina Man Survives Plane...
March 9, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH