Driver Killed in Single Vehicle Crash

A Nebraska man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Central Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 69-year-old Mickey Mitani from Bellevue, Nebraska, was driving a Hyundai Santa Fe headed east on K 61 Highway in south of McPherson. He failed to navigate a left hand turn to the northbound Interstate 135 ramp.

The SUV left the road and went airborne. It impacted the ground approximately 313 feet east of I 135, where it overturned coming to rest on it’s top.

Mitani was killed in the crash.

The crash happened at 7:45 Saturday morning on K 61 Highway, two miles south of US 56 Highway, in McPherson County.

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Photo via McPherson County Sheriff’s Office