Driver Killed in Head-On Crash

A woman from Beverly was killed, and four other people were injured, in a head-on crash along K 156 Highway in Ellsworth County.

According to the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office, a westbound Chevy Impala passenger car crossed the center line, triggering a head-on collision. The other vehicle involved, a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup which was pulling a trailer, overturned and burst into flames.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the driver of the car, 72-year-old Debra Jean Stovall from Beverly, was killed.

The driver and three passengers in the pickup were all injured and transported to hospitals in Ellsworth and Claflin. They are identified as:

Colton Thayne Madden (21) from Saint George. Suspected Serious Injury

Daniel Leonard Hammeke (21) from Great Bend. Possible Injury

Caleb Andrew Harder (19) from Leawood. Possible Injury

Easton David Kaylor (19) from Wichita. Suspected Serious Injury.

Everyone involved in the crash was buckled up.

The crash happened during the noon hour Thursday along K 156 Highway in Ellsworth County a quarter mile east of the Barton County line.

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Photo via Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office