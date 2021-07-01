Driver Killed in Ellsworth County Crash

A driver was killed and two teenage passengers were hurt when a min-van was hit by a semi along Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the van was headed west in the right lane. As it went to cross the median at a crossover it was struck on the driver’s side by a semi. Both vehicles came to a rest in the median.

The driver of the van, identified as 40-year-old Danielle Hoskins from Great Bend, was killed. A 13-year-old boy in the van suffered suspected serious injuries while a 17-year-old girl suffered suspected minor injuries.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon shortly after 2:00 on Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County a quarter mile west of the junction with K-156 Highway.