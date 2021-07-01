Salina, KS

Now: 73 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 86 ° | Lo: 69 °

Driver Killed in Ellsworth County Crash

Todd PittengerJuly 1, 2021

A driver was killed and two teenage passengers were hurt when a min-van was hit by a semi along Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the van was headed west in the right lane. As it went to cross the median at a crossover it was struck on the driver’s side by a semi. Both vehicles came to a rest in the median.

The driver of the van, identified as 40-year-old Danielle Hoskins from Great Bend, was killed. A 13-year-old boy in the van suffered suspected serious injuries while a 17-year-old girl suffered suspected minor injuries.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon shortly after 2:00 on Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County a quarter mile west of the junction with K-156 Highway.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Driver Killed in Ellsworth County C...

A driver was killed and two teenage passengers were hurt when a min-van was hit by a semi along Inte...

July 1, 2021 Comments

Salina Falcons Split with Wamego

Sports News

June 30, 2021

Sex Offender Escapes Facility

Kansas News

June 30, 2021

Getaway Driver to Serve Prison Time

Top News

June 30, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Driver Killed in Ellswort...
July 1, 2021Comments
Sex Offender Escapes Faci...
June 30, 2021Comments
Saline County Sheriff truck
SUV Stolen
June 30, 2021Comments
Salina Police Log 6-30-21
June 30, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices