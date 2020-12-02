Driver Killed in Crash Involving Deer

A man from Wisconsin person was killed in crash in SW Kansas that involved a deer.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, an SUV struck a deer in the road on US 54 Highway in Pratt County. After hitting the deer the SUV was disabled in the road, sitting sideways. An oncoming van struck the disabled SUV on the passenger side.

The driver of the SUV, 65-year-old Gregory Hettmansberger, was killed. A 70-year-old passenger, Cynthia Hettmansberger, suffered a suspected serious injury. Both are from Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.

The driver of the van, 26-year-old Andrew Marshall from Shawnee, Kansas, was not hurt.

The crash happened late Tuesday night 10 miles East of Pratt on US 54 Highway.