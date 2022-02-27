Driver Killed in Crash During Pursuit

A Florida man was killed when his truck crashed, and a state trooper was injured when his car crashed, during a pursuit in Northwest Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the incident began when a trooper attempted to stop a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado for erratic driving on U.S. 283 Highway in Norton County. The truck lead a pursuit that ended when the trooper successfully executed a tactical vehicle intervention, a pursuit tactic which is used by a pursuing vehicle to force a fleeing vehicle to lose control and stop.

The truck ended up in the north ditch on its wheels.

The patrol says the driver of the truck, identified as 29-year-old Derek D. Stortzum from Brooksville, Florida, suffered a fatal injury.

During the pursuit a trooper was hurt. Trooper Michael Tucker was actively pursuing the suspect vehicle on a dirt road when he lost control of his 2021 Dodge Charger on a curve, left the road and struck an embankment, and overturned.

Tucker suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to the hospital in Norton.

The fatal crash happened Saturday morning at 10:36 on U.S. 283 Highway in Norton Count at milepost 190.5, about 14 miles South of Phillipsburg.