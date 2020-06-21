Driver Killed in Crash During Chase

Todd PittengerJune 21, 2020

A driver was killed when he crashed while leading law enforcement on a high speed pursuit on a rural road in Southwest Kansas

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2006 Jeep Liberty was being pursued by Seward County law enforcement. The Jeep failed to navigate a right turn on County Road 13 and entered a ditch. It overturned once, landing on its wheels facing southwest.

The driver, 34-year-old Carlos Garcia-Alamos from Liberal was ejected and killed.

The crash happened Saturday night at 8:42 in rural Seward County.

