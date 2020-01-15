Driver Is Killed, Passenger Injured In Salina Viaduct Crash

The driver of a pickup truck is killed and the passenger seriously injured in a single vehicle crash on the Ohio St. viaduct in Salina.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the crash occurred at 12:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of N. Ohio St.

The driver was traveling northbound on Ohio St. and as the road slightly curves, the truck continued left of center, striking the west curb on the viaduct. The driver then lost control of the truck as it bounced back to the east side of the bridge, striking a power pole, rolling over and finally coming to a rest on the driver’s side.

The driver, 60-year-old Deanna Pargman, Salina, was trapped in the vehicle where she ultimately died from her injuries. The passenger, 21-year-old Matthew Upshaw, Salina, was seriously injured in the wreck. He has been transported to Salina Regional Health Center.

The 2004 Ford F-150 was destroyed and towed away from the scene.

Due to the crash and investigation, the Ohio St. viaduct remains closed as of 10:15 a.m., Wednesday. Authorities expect the bridge to be reopened around 11 a.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.