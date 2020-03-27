Salina, KS

Driver Injured after Car Hits Gas Pump

KSAL StaffMarch 27, 2020

An early morning injury accident sends a Salina woman to the hospital.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, around 2:40am Friday 34-year-old Tyra Snider was driving a 2010 Mustang southbound on Dover Circle. For an unknown reason, she failed to stop at a posted stop sign, jumped the curb and hit the fuel pump at the Convenience Shop located at 1121 W. Cloud.

Snider was transported to Salina Regional Health Center with head, shoulder and back pain. The Mustang was towed from the scene with heavy front end damage.

She has not been cited and the case remains under investigation.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

Driver Injured after Car Hits Gas P...

