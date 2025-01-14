Driver Hurt in Interstate Crash

A woman from Dorrance was hurt in a two-vehicle crash near Salina Monday evening.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 43-year-old Jackie Soukup was driving a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado pickup headed east on Interstate 70. She rear-ended a Freightliner semi which was pulling a trailer.

Soukup was transported by EMS to the hospital in Salina to be treated for suspected serious injuries. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The crash happened just after 5:00 Monday evening on I 70 a couple of miles east of Salina.