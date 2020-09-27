Driver Hurt in I 70 Crash Near Salina

A driver was hurt in a single vehicle crash on Interstate 70 east of Salina.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2002 PT Cruiser was headed west on the Interstate. For an unknown reason the driver lost control, drove through median and across eastbound lanes. The car struck an embankment and rolled onto its top.

The driver, identified as 23-year-old Shelly Scarberry from Columbus, Ohio, suffered a suspected serious injury. She was transported by EMS to the hospital in Salina.

The crash happened Saturday morning at 7:05 along Interstate 70 in Saline County a mile east of Solomon Rest Area.