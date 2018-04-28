Driver Hit at Railroad Crossing

A man was killed Friday evening when he was hit by a train after his vehicle experienced trouble at a railroad crossing.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 58-year-old David Miller of Maple Hill was driving a Ford F150 pickup truck, pulling a trailer. He was passing over a railroad crossing when the trailer become detached on the tracks.

Miller exited the truck and attempted to re-hitch the trailer. A train rounded a curve. It struck the truck, and Miller, as he was attempting to get back into it.

Miller died at the scene. No on in the train was hurt.

The incident happened just after 6:00 Friday evening, 2.5 miles northeast of Maple Hill in Wabaunsee County.