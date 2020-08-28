Driver From Police Pursuit Sought

Salina Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver from a high speed pursuit. The crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say on August 7th at 11:55 IM in the 1900 block of S 9th Street, and on August 16th at 3:38 AM, in the 2100 block of S 9th Street, a tan or gold Honda Pilot fled from officers causing a police pursuit. The officers involved terminated their pursuits due to public safety when the driver began driving in a reckless manner.

The possible driver of the vehicle in these events is a white adult female with a medium build, dark hair, wearing a gray headband, tank-top and shorts. The person had a brace on her right ankle.

If you have any information concerning these events or identification of the individual, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/createreport/ anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000, and you are not required to give your name.