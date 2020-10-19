Driver Crashes, Is Arrested on Suspicion of DUI

A Salina man is facing numerous charges when his vehicle gets stuck in a back alley and then tries to flee from police on foot.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers arrested Felix Escodedo-Rodriguez, 37, Salina, after he crashed his car on Sunday at 9 p.m.

Escodedo-Rodriguez was driving his 1978 Mercury Monarch westbound in the alley between Norton St. and Roach St. on Sunday night. The vehicle hit a metal fence on the south side of the alley and a pile of rubbish in the back yard of 521 E. Cloud, when it became stuck.

Officers arrived on scene and Escodedo-Rodriguez fled on foot. However, he was captured in the parking lot of the New Community Christian Church, 530 E. Cloud, and taken in to custody.

The vehicle sustained minor damage to the front and disabling damage to the undercarriage. It was towed away.

The fence was damaged, but an estimate is not known at this time.

Escodedo-Rodriguez is charged with duty to report an accident involving property damage, no proof of insurance, operating a motor vehicle without a license, inference with a law enforcement officer and driving under the influence.