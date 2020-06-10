Salina, KS

Driver Arrested Following Chase

Todd PittengerJune 10, 2020

One person was arrested following a high speed pursuit on Interstate 70 which lasted for about an hour before ending west of Salina Tuesday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, shortly before 9PM troopers were involved in a vehicle pursuit which began near milepost 206 in Ellsworth county.  The pursuit ended a little after 10pm, west of Salina, using tire deflation devices and a tactical vehicle intervention on the fleeing vehicle.

Charges are pending against the driver as the agency continues to further investigate this event.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

