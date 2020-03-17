Thanks to a generous donation of 100 kid’s meals from Salina’s Chick-fil-A, area students enjoyed a free lunch on Tuesday as staff at Rocking M Media handed out tasty chicken sandwiches.

The plan came together as a way to provide kids with a delicious meal during a time when classes/school lunch programs have been cancelled due to precautions over the COVID-19 virus.

Hannah Holt with Rocking M’s “Y Wake Up Show” was happy to see a need filled, “There’s a lot of really scary stuff going on in the world right now, and we are very blessed to live in a wonderful, caring community that chose to look at this as an opportunity to show love,” she said.

“Places like Salina will be a bright light for a world that’s hurting!”

Y93’s Chad Allen hands out a few Chic-fil-A lunches on Tuesday. All 100 bags were picked up by 12:50pm

Rocking M is located at 131 N. Santa Fe and will be hosting another Drive-up Lunch date for children on Thursday, March 19th as Bravo Sliders and Bites will donate meals from 11am to 1pm while supplies last. Pick up lunch on Thursday at our radio stations’ back door in the 7th Street Parking Lot from 11am to 1pm.

We are trying to reduce our amount of contact with the public, so we are asking that you just drive through, and we will give you the meals through your car window.

Please refer to the map so we can reduce traffic as much as possible.

The Rocking M Media Salina group of radio stations are coordinating an effort to help provide meals, as needed, while children are out of school.