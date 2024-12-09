Drinkall to Coach Central Michigan

Former Kansas Wesleyan University Football Coach Matt Drinkall is set to begin his next head coaching job.

Drinkall has been named the 30th head football coach at Central Michigan University. A 21-year football coaching veteran, Drinkall has spent the last six years as an assistant coach, Offensive Line Coach and co-Offensive Coordinator on Jeff Monken’s staff at Army West Point.

Drinkall currently is an assistant coach at Army, where he coaches the offensive line. He served as co-offensive coordinator in 2023 and has also coached tight ends and quarterbacks for the Black Knights, who won the AAC championship on Friday.

Drinkall will replace Jim McElwain, who retired last month after six seasons with the school. Central Michigan has had three straight losing seasons since reaching the MAC championship game in 2021.

Drinkall departed KWU in Salina for Army in 2019, after five successful seasons in which the Coyotes were 42-17, including a 37-12 slate against KCAC opponents. His last four teams won 40 games (40-8) during the best four-year run in school history. He has the fourth-highest win total in school history, trailing only Gene Bissell (118), Dave Dallas (94) and Alexander Brown Mackie (78).

The culmination was 2018, when Wesleyan won its first conference championship since 2002, going 10-0 and advancing to semifinals of the NAIA National Championship. The Coyotes finished with a school-best 13-1 record and shattered virtually every school and numerous KCAC and NAIA records in the process during a historic season.

_ _ _

Photo via Central Michigan University