“DREAMLAND” to World Premiere in Salina

A brand new musical will have its world premiere in Salina. Salina South will present the world premiere of the musical DREAMLAND.

According to the school, DREAMLAND will premiere with shows January 30, 31, and February 1 at 7:00 p.m. in the Salina South High auditorium. February 1 has an optional dinner theatre ticket for an additional $8. The dinner begins at 5:30pm.

DREAMLAND is new musical is written by Broadway writers Salina native Nathan Tysen and Chris Miller.

DREAMLAND (or a musical riff on Shakespeare’s Midsummer set during the declassification of Area 51) is exactly what the title says it is or is it? Who thought it would be a good idea to give a group of honor students free rein over a top-secret military base two days before it opens to the public? Will there be aliens? Maybe. A show choir? Definitely. A hilarious, hijinks-filled musical with a score that blends contemporary musical theatre pop with the smooth sounds of the 1950s. A brainchild of Chris Miller & Nathan Tysen, songwriters of Tuck Everlasting on Broadway.

Whitney Turner plays Rebecca, who catalogs aircraft while her dutiful boyfriend Randy, Nathan Streeter, scans for radiation; Eliot, Jacob Sweet. who also has eyes for Rebecca, launches a weather balloon; while Aurora, Courtney White, the astronomy expert dreams of being abducted by aliens. In another bunker, the school’s elite show choir, New Dawn, rehearses for a televised finale. New Dawn is left under the supervision of Snyder (Santiago Vasquez), a third-generation janitor of the base, who dreams of being an entertainer. The show choir invites him to join their troupe. Alien Leaders are Amaya Dungan, Gavin Jones, Ashley Carraway, Allison Hull, and Maddy Turner.

Other cast members include:

Hunter Dunshie, Maisy Lowers, Holly Johnson, Melissa Lidgett, Aidan Heusman, Lauren Zimmerman, Savannah Bonilla, Evan Dickson, Kaydence Dickson, Thomas Flores, Casey Grennan, Michael Hauser, Dawson Jamison, Layla Jordan, Diana Geist, Thomas Moyer, Addie Ollenberger, Joey Priester, Andrew Schrage, Addy Sheridan, Chantal Torres, Elias Torres, Kylie Bathon, Kinzie Clark, Nate Cosco, Mia Dennett, Ryan Graff, Jalyn Gutierrez, Andrew Lagerman, De’Nisha Magee, Aubrey Powell, Sarah Schrage, Ivan Solis, Shelby Stolzenburg, and Molly Temple.

The production is directed by Kate Lindsay, with vocal direction by Eddie B Creer, Jr., choreography and hair/makeup design by Sam Dechant, costume design by Kay Engelland, set design by Josh Morris, technical director by Roger Coberly, and lighting design by J.R. Lidgett.

Stage managers are Alyssa Peppers and Cameron Post. Assistant stage managers are Yesenia Torres, Reese Kimmi, and Ethan Lainer.

Seating is reserved and tickets will be available online at www.salinasouththeatre.com or at the door 30 minutes prior to performances. (Getting tickets in advance is highly encouraged.) Parking is on the southwest side of the building, with entrances off of Magnolia and Edward Street. Ticket prices: Adults – $10, Senior Citizens/Military – $7, Students/Youth – $5.

Performances are January 30, 31, and February 1 at 7 pm. Saturday, Feb. 1 has an optional dinner for an additional $8. Limited number of tickets available. The dinner will begin at 5:30pm.