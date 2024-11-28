Dream Night Brings Joy at Zoo

Rolling Hills Zoo was transformed into a haven of dreams for children with chronic or terminal illnesses and disabilities during this year’s Dream Night held earlier this fall.

According to the zoo, Dream Night was made possible through the generous support of Salina Regional Health Foundation’s CHIP grant and the McCune Foundation.

As stormy weather threatened in the distance, a dedicated team of Dream Night volunteers ushered the evening’s VIP children and their parents to a waiting tram for a ride through the zoo ahead of the storm. Upon their return to the wildlife museum, each child received a special Rolling Hills Zoo keepsake bag, complete with a plush animal, water bottle and a variety of delightful surprises inside. After enjoying a supper in the conference center, the young VIP guests explored the wildlife museum, Hideaway Hollow and the Earl Bane Gallery.

This year’s Dream Night at Rolling Hills Zoo was attended by sixty-four remarkable children and their parents. The success of this event was made possible by the unwavering support of Independent Connection volunteers and the devoted team at Rolling Hills Zoo.

As a special guest of the event, Trent Landreth, of Drawings by Trent fame, was there along with his family. Trent was born in 1997 and diagnosed with classic Autism at the age of two. He began drawing as soon as he could hold a pen. For years there were animals and text drawn on all his family’s walls, three feet off the floor. Even though Trent has difficulty expressing himself, the emotion in his art is unmistakable.

Trent’s art is not only a way to support him, but to give families hope by encouraging them to help their children achieve their full potential, educate communities on the important role individuals of all skill and ability levels play, and inspire everyone to discover and use their own talents. Part of accomplishing those objectives involves helping Trent become a productive member of society while doing something he loves.

Along with selling some of Drawings by Trent signature t-shirts, calendars and books at Dream Night, Trent and his family also enjoyed engaging with the VIP children and their families, hearing their stories and sharing encouragement, and signing autographs.

Amidst Dream Night’s activities, the children reveled in live animal encounters, explored the zoo’s bio-fact touch carts, and marveled at the wonders of the Wildlife Museum. Smiles and laughter echoed throughout the evening as the children posed for photos with the zoo’s beloved mascots, George the Giraffe and Rowdy Rhino.

VIP children who were unable to attend Dream Night on September 21st, received a special Golden Ticket which granted them and two parents or guardians free admission to the zoo. Additionally, they were presented with their VIP keepsake bag and a $20 gift card that could be redeemed at the Overlook Restaurant or Elephant’s Trunk Gift Shop. This gesture allowed additional VIP children to enjoy this special time set aside just for them.

The History of Dream Night

The heartwarming tradition of Dream Night at the Zoo has a rich history beginning in 1996 at the Rotterdam Zoo. That year, children from the Sophia Children’s Hospital, especially cancer patients, were treated to a memorable evening. Over the years, this tradition has continued to grow, expanding the event to include more children and various hospitals and institutions.

In 2007, Rolling Hills Zoo joined this heartwarming initiative as an official partner, dedicating a special night exclusively to children with terminal or chronic illnesses and disabilities, along with their parents. Each year the Zoo is committed to providing an environment where children facing unique mental and physical health challenges can feel at ease and enjoy the company of animals while engaging in special activities at their own pace, all in a safe and enjoyable setting.

Rolling Hills Zoo, the Salina Regional Health Foundation, and the McCune Foundation are honored to have the opportunity to bring joy and unforgettable memories to these extraordinary children and their families through Dream Night at the Zoo. We look forward to continuing this tradition of love, care, and support in the years to come.

Photos via Rolling Hills Zoo