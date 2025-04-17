Downtown Salina Receiving Upgrade

New conveniences for Salina’s farm market and parking improvements for the Temple is looking to take place this year.

At the Salina City Commission Meeting on Monday, commissioners and city/county members discussed about a establishing an aesthetic shade structure at the City Lights Stage parking lot on Ash and Santa Fe. This would provide shade and amenities for the farmer’s market, performers and concert goers. According to the City, the structure would cost around $1.4 million to complete.

Guy Walker of Salina 2020 (organization designing the structure), described what this structure will bring.

Walker also stated the structure will include:

lighting (programmed to change colors) floodlights carport lights

ceiling fans

As part of the project, The Temple in downtown Salina will receive maintenance for their parking lot on the east part of the building.

Construction for the structure will potentially be completed and opened to the public around late fall or early winter of 2025.

Photos Courtesy from the City of Salina: