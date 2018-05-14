Downtown Salina Architecture Part of Lunch & Learn

Historic downtown Salina buildings and architecture will be the topic of discussion at an event later this week.

Architect Maggie Gillam ill facilitate a discussion on the historic buildings and architecture of downtown Salina on Wednesday from 12-1pm at the Salina Art Center. Guests can bring a sack lunch, beverages provided. Lunch & Learn is free and open to the public.

For Gillam, her position at Jones Gillam Renz has given her opportunity to watch her community grown. Every day presents something different and exciting. Gillam is avidly involved in the community as a member of the Salina Area Young Professionals Steering Committee, a member of the Friends of the Smoky Hill Museum Board, Chairwoman for the Downtown Design Review Board and volunteers at the Salina Animal Shelter and United Way.

The purpose of the monthly Lunch & Learn series at Salina Art Center is to create informal opportunity for members and guests to learn directly from area artists. The exchanges provide insight into the artistic process, motivations, and interests of artists themselves. Gilliam is presenting as part of the Downtown Plein Air Project at SAC. For more downtown plein air opportunities, visit www.SalinaArtCenter.org.