Downtown Restaurants Authorized Additional Parking Spaces For Carryout

Todd PittengerMarch 20, 2020

The City of Salina authorized restaurants in the downtown district to place private signs reserving up to four public parking spaces per restaurant for 15 minute takeout customer parking.

According to the city, this decision was made due to the following:

  • The President’s Coronavirus Guidelines for America: 15 days to slow the spread, which began on March 16 and involves avoiding gatherings of 10 or more people for a 15-day period.
  • The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance for the next eight weeks, which recommends that organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.
  • Governor Kelly’s Executive Order NO. 20-04, effective through May 1 on social distancing to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in Kansas.

