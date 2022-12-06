Downright Neighborly

Police arrived to the 200 block of North 10th St. to find two men wrestling in the front yard after receiving a call of alleged burglary.

Bryan Colard, 56, was allegedly sitting on his front porch at 1:38 AM on December 6th.Matthew Reynard, 43. allegedly approached the porch and asked Colard for a cigarette. Within a moment Reynard is said to have stepped into Colard’s apartment and locked the door behind him. Colard was able to find his spare key and enter the home to find Reynard holding a Galaxy A13 Phone, Thinsulate Gloves, and a backpack. Colard also noticed all the electronics in the living room had been unplugged.

The total estimated value of the items is $240.

According to Captain Paul Forrester of the Salina Police Department, Reynard had looked into the mailbox of a neighbor before going to Colard’s residence sounding an alert on the neighbor’s Ring doorbell. When said neighbor went outside to check out why the doorbell had been activated, Colard was on the porch trying to get inside his home. The neighbor, a 32-year-old male, called the police on behalf of Colard and then went over to help. When police arrived they found the neighbor wrestling with Reynard in the yard attempting to detain him until police could arrive.

Reynard was taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Burglary and Theft