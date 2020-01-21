Doughnut Van Damaged

Salina Police are looking for a known suspect who damaged a couple of side mirrors on vehicles during the overnight hours on Monday.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were called to the Kwik Shop at 1727 W. Crawford after a white male punched the mirror on a Krispy Kreme Doughnut van.

Police say the man walked into the store acting agitated and then left. Surveillance video shows the man hitting the mirror on the van while the delivery man was inside.

An employee at the store discovered her van’s side mirror had also been punched out. Damage is estimated at over $1,100.

Police are looking for the 48-year-old suspect they have identified through reviewing the store video.