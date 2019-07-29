Double Trouble

Police are looking for a woman after she stole approximately $1,700 of merchandise from Sam’s Club.

According to Captain Paul Forrester of the Salina Police Department: a slender 5’6″ white female in her 30’s went into Sam’s Club on the 19th at 8:00 PM. The female took a Wisenet security system from the shelf, placed it in her cart, and walked out the fire/emergency exit.

On the 26th at approximately 10:00 PM: the same woman went into Sam’s Club and stole an iRobot vacuum, Bose soundbar, Wisenet security system, and Cascade soap pods. She exited the store the same way as before and when she got outside she got into an early 2000s model Chevy Tahoe with black rims and tinted windows. A white male of average build in his 30’s helped her load the stolen items into the vehicle.

The total loss is estimated to be $1,700

There are no suspects at this time.