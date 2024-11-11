Dotson Named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week

After extending his own school record in Kansas’ 45-36 win over No. 17 Iowa State, senior cornerback Mello Dotson has been named the Big 12 Co-Defensive Player of the Week. The conference announced the weekly honors on Monday.

Dotson was KU’s highest graded defensive player against Iowa State, receiving an 85.1 grade from Pro Football Focus (PFF). Statistically, he recorded one solo tackle and one pass breakup, and his interception with 5:58 to play sealed the victory after he returned it 25 yards for a touchdown, putting Kansas up 45-28 at the time.

The interception was historic for Dotson as it extended his own school record as his fourth career interception returned for a touchdown, which is also tops among all active FBS players. It was the fourth interception for Dotson this season, which is tied for the Big 12 lead, and the 11th of his career, which is tied for No. 4 in school history.

This is the first career Big 12 weekly honor for Dotson, who joins KU’s other senior cornerback, Cobee Bryant, in receiving conference recognition this season. Bryant was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week on Oct. 21 after tying the single-game school record with three interceptions in KU’s 42-14 victory over Houston.

Kansas returns to action on Saturday, Nov. 16, traveling to Provo, Utah for the first time to face No. 7 BYU, who will be the third-straight ranked opponent for the Jayhawks. Kickoff from LaVell Edwards Stadium is set for 9:15 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on ESPN.