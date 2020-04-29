Salina, KS

Doorstep Thievery

Jeremy BohnApril 29, 2020

A package containing a laptop computer was stolen before the victim knew it had arrived.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 61-year-old Kevin Miller, Salina, was expecting a package containing an Acer Laptop computer to be delivered on Tuesday to his residence at an apartment complex, 730 Fairdale Rd.

When he checked the tracking information, he saw that Fed-Ex had delivered the package a day earlier on Monday at 4:09 p.m. After contacting Fed-Ex, they confirmed the time of delivery.

It appears that someone had seen the vacant package and took the box before Miller knew it had arrived.

The computer is valued at $330.

 

 

