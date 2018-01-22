Salina, KS

Doobie Brothers Coming to Salina

Todd PittengerJanuary 22, 2018

One of the most iconic rock bands of all time is coming to Salina. The Doobie Brothers are coming to the Stiefel Theater.

The Doobie Brothers have won four Grammy Awards and sold more than 48 million records worldwide. Their 1976 Best of the Doobies has sold more than 12 million copies, earning rare RIAA Diamond status. Their No. 1 gold-certified singles “Black Water” (1974) and “What a Fool Believes” (1979) lead a catalog of hits that includes “Listen to the Music,” “Jesus Is Just All Right,” “Rockin’ Down the Highway,” “Long Train Runnin’,” “China Grove,” “Take Me In Your Arms,” Takin’ It to the Streets,” “Minute by Minute,” “You Belong to Me,” and “The Doctor.” In all, The Doobies have tallied five Top 10 singles and 16 Top 40 hits.

The Doobies are preparing to go out on tour this summer with Steely Dan in May. Prior to the tour, the band will make a stop in Salina.

The Doobie Brothers will perform at the Stiefel Theatre on Sunday, April 22nd. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 26th. Tickets prices are $149, $119, and $89.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

Doobie Brothers Coming to Salina

