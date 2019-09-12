Donut Day Fund Raiser Planned

Dunkin’ Donuts is coming to Salina to team up with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina and Rocking M Media.

The Trio will be hosting a Big Dunkin’ Donuts Day to help raise funds to cover the cost of match in response to their recent Big recruitment campaign for new mentors.

The Dunkin’ Donuts truck will be in Salina on Tuesday, September 24 at The Temple parking lot located at 336 S Santa Fe. Donut pickup will be from 7 a.m.- 9 a.m. Donuts are being sold by the

dozen as assortment and glazed boxes. Pre-sales are currently being taken until September 20.

The cost of the donuts is $14 per dozen.

“We have received over 30 Big applications, in one month, during our recent recruitment campaign. Normally, our agency averages four Big applications a month. Our agency’s initial

cost per match is $1,250. We need additional funds to cover the cost of the background checks and match support,” said Amanda Otto, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina.

Visit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina website at www.bbbssalina.org or contact the agency at 785-825-5509 to place your order.

Big Brothers Big Sisters goal is to sell 300 boxes.