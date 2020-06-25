Donations to United Way COVID-19 Relief Fund

Salina Area United Way was presented with checks from Tony’s Pizza Event Center and Great Plains Manufacturing for their COVID-19 Relief Fund.

According to the United Way, during the statewide Stay at Home Order, Tony’s Pizza Event Center hosted the most important tour, the Stay-At-Home: Save a Life Tour. Limited edition tickets were sold for $10 each for this event with a total of 185 tickets sold. For each ticket purchased, Great Plains Manufacturing matched the donation.

Checks were presented to Claire Mullen, Executive Director of the Salina Area United Way totaling $3,700.

“No one could have imagined the toll that COVID-19 would take on our communities, said Claire Mullen, Executive Director for Salina Area United Way. However, our communities banded together during this time of need. It is so important to help our community partners who are serving those directly affected by the pandemic so that support services continue.”

“COVID-19 has had a tremendous impact on our community and the Salina Area United Way’s COVID-19 Relief Fund was a much-needed emergency resource for those in need. We were thrilled that Great Plains Manufacturing partnered with us to match all funds raised from ticket sales for the Stay at Home: Save a Life Tour,” said Marjorie Anderson, Director of Sales & Marketing for Tony’s Pizza Event Center.

As of June 1, through the Salina Area United Way COVID-19 Relief Fund, 27 community partners throughout North Central Kansas have applied and received grants. These grants have helped provide food assistance, purchase Personal Protective Equipment, assist individuals with rent, utilities, and gas just to name a few.