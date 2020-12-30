Donated Bike Stolen in Salina

A Christmas day theft results in a Salina man losing his bike that was donated to him.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the theft occurred between Dec. 24 at 8 a.m. and Dec. 25 at 7 p.m. from a residence at 1015 N. Santa Fe Ave.

The owner of the bike, 36-year-old Christopher Uebelher, Salina, came out on Christmas day to find that his bike had been stolen.

The bicycle is a Trek Marlin, 29 inch bike that is light blue in color. It had been chained to a fence in his yard and is valued at $700.

The bike had been purchased at Bike Tek in Salina and the organization, People in Need; who had giving money in the purchase of the bicycle.